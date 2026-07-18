Atlas Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 97,710 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,710 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $508.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $521.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $607.58.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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