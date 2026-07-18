Atlas Wealth LLC Has $25.50 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 11,152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,463 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.1% of Atlas Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $25,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $366.29 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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