Atlas Wealth LLC Increases Position in American Express Company $AXP

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 813.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.15.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $355.44 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here