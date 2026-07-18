Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $12.08 Million in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,760 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,079,000. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Atlas Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $17,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of SYK opened at $319.78 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

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Key Stories Impacting Stryker

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About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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