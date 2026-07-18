Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,057 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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