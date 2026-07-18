Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases 114,966 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Free Report) by 699.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,395 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,966 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Fluor worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $205,732,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,080,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167,676 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $204,795,000 after buying an additional 3,203,712 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,327,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,507,442 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fluor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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