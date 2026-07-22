Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases 19,250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,085 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth.

Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings.

Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud.

Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way.

Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way. Neutral Sentiment: Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst.

Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff.

Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities-fraud investigations create additional headline risk and may weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $383.44.

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Alphabet Stock Down 1.5%

GOOG stock opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $364.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.49 and a 1-year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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