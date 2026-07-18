Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases 21,190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1,440.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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