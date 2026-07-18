Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $384.27 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.00 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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