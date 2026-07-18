Atlas Wealth LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock worth $507,393,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $486.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $371.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.25 and a 200 day moving average of $457.05. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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