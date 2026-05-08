Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Acquired by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 3.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.7% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 40,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 254,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,273,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,367,132,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in Atlassian by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 31,363 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 180.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $134,471.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,639 shares in the company, valued at $16,972,782.65. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $249,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 212,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,716.60. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,013 shares of company stock worth $489,158 over the last 90 days. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.70. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $232.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $130.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.26.

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Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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