Atlatl Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,189.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $423,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,353 shares of company stock worth $80,050,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,829.88 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,656.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,299.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.65 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here