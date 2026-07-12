Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,689 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Atmos Energy worth $72,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,032,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,525,687,000 after purchasing an additional 276,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,893,826 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,993,968,000 after purchasing an additional 927,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,786,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,808,117,000 after purchasing an additional 155,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $703,824,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,737,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $638,102,000 after buying an additional 84,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ATO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.22. 527,259 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,316. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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