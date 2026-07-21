Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Atmos Energy worth $87,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,582,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,177 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $186.42.

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Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $192.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

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