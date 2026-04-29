Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,002 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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