Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Stock Position Reduced by Yost Capital Management LP

Yost Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up about 8.2% of Yost Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yost Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company's stock worth $294,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company's stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,223,823 shares of the company's stock worth $100,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,131,911 shares of the company's stock worth $110,668,000 after purchasing an additional 603,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $49.77 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,160,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 363,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,426,836. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 1,973 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $109,975.02. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. This trade represents a 8.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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