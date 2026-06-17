Atom Investors LP Buys 25,799 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up about 0.6% of Atom Investors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.11% of DaVita worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 355,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,419,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $199.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average of $147.52. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $211.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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