Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 9,530 Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,950 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,901 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 69,325 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 5,469 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $320.51 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $297.48 and a 52-week high of $496.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.04 and a 200 day moving average of $378.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $377.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair set a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $418.13.

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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