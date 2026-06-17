Atom Investors LP Has $4.81 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,595 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,539 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $219,462,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock worth $193,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,921 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company's stock worth $176,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,091 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,109,034 shares of the company's stock worth $159,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 944,562 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of WH stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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