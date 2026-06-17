Atom Investors LP Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 252.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,938 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

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Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FND opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

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