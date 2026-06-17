Atom Investors LP Invests $5.41 Million in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,452 shares of the company's stock worth $112,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company's stock worth $76,851,000 after purchasing an additional 433,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock worth $52,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,580,224 shares of the company's stock worth $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,105 shares of the company's stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

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Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price target on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Report on UTI

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,566.76. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 971,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,217,616. This trade represents a 75.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $124,904,320 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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