Atom Investors LP Purchases 212,971 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,999 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 212,971 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned 0.21% of Talos Energy worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,431 shares of the company's stock worth $91,358,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,967,001 shares of the company's stock worth $98,819,000 after purchasing an additional 345,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,765,905 shares of the company's stock worth $55,295,000 after purchasing an additional 455,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,968 shares of the company's stock worth $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 141,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,935,568 shares of company stock worth $48,892,022 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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