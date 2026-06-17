Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,536,000. Celcuity makes up about 0.7% of Atom Investors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Celcuity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELC

Celcuity Price Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 12.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.10. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $151.02.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,111,950. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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