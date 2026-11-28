Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,806,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,197,000. Figma makes up about 1.5% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 2.80% of Figma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Figma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Figma by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Figma by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company's stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Figma by 3,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Figma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on Figma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Figma from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Figma

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE:FIG opened at $17.73 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $391.42 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Figma's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 12,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $236,650.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 751,075 shares in the company, valued at $14,247,892.75. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $395,389.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,623.59. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 373,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,365 over the last 90 days. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Figma Company Profile

Figma, Inc. develops collaborative software for designing and building digital products. Its tools help teams create user interfaces, interactive prototypes and shared design systems, and support collaboration between designers, product teams and developers. The company's products include Figma Design for interface design and prototyping, FigJam for online whiteboarding, Dev Mode for developer handoff, and Figma Slides for presentations. Its browser-based platform enables users to work together in real time.

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