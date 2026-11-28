Atreides Management LP decreased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827,354 shares of the company's stock after selling 545,815 shares during the period. GitLab comprises about 0.7% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 1.70% of GitLab worth $133,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 565.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 538,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,444,000 after buying an additional 457,520 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,962,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in GitLab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 341.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 651,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 504,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GitLab from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 target price on GitLab in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $58.01.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.850-0.870 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $5,488,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,553,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,899,490.73. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Sivaprasad Padisetty sold 51,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $2,376,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 377,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,268,719.58. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,400,515 shares of company stock valued at $115,145,044 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc. develops a platform that helps organizations plan, build, secure and deploy software. Its products bring together source code management, collaboration, continuous integration and delivery, security testing and project planning in a single application. Customers can use GitLab through its cloud-based service or deploy it in their own environments. The company serves organizations around the world, from small development teams to large enterprises. GitLab began as an open-source software project in 2011.

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