Atria Investments Inc Has $69.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:JPM opened at $306.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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