Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,092 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,410 shares of the technology company's stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William F. Austen acquired 3,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $214.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $215.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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