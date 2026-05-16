Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,153 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 13,643 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in eBay were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. eBay rejects GameStop's $55.5 billion takeover bid

eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. MarketScreener report on Redburn target increase

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlight strong share-price momentum, with eBay up sharply over the past month, quarter and year, which can attract additional investor interest. A Look At eBay (EBAY) Valuation As Recent Share Price Momentum Meets Conflicting Fair Value Signals

eBay Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $116.13 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. President Capital upped their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research upped their target price on eBay from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,970,113.12. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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