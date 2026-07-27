AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,946 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in AT&T were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.6% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:T opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.19.

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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