AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,762 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,420 shares of the technology company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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