AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,470 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in AT&T were worth $57,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 19.6% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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