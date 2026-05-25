AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,714 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,599 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.5% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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