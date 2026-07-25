AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,516 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 70,610 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in AT&T were worth $24,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,974,403,000 after buying an additional 4,079,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,109,443,000 after buying an additional 8,197,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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