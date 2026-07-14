AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,860 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,580,680 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in AT&T were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,600,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,281,756,000 after buying an additional 225,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.43.

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AT&T Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of T stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

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About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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