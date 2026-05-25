AT&T Inc. $T Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,940,052 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 619,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of AT&T worth $1,190,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

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AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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