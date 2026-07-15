Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 628.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $420.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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