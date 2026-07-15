Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 5,713 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Royal Gold were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,646.68. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.27.

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Royal Gold Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $306.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $214.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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