Audent Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Audent Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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