Audent Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,430 Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Annaly Capital Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 159,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,589,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,224,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,629 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $7,946,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 275,484 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 48.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 865,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 280,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is 94.59%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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