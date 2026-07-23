Audent Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,507 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Audent Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $351.24. The stock has a market cap of $934.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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