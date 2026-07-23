Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 59,154 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $27,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $5,531,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,368,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $263,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,813 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 20,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $119.16 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.08.

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Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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