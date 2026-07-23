Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $20.78 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,255 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 60,084 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 870.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $128,012,000 after purchasing an additional 602,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

Oracle stock opened at $125.86 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here