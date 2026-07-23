Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $56.91 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $56,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Schwab Beats 2Q Estimates as Retail Traders Pile Into Market

Charles Schwab reported record quarterly revenue and earnings, beating estimates with EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $7.07 billion, helped by a 57% jump in daily average revenue trades and a 21% rise in revenue year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Schwab Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth & AI-Led Expansion

The company added 1.4 million brokerage accounts and raised its 2026 outlook, signaling continued client growth and stronger revenue momentum from trading activity, lending growth, and AI-related investments. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target on SCHW to $125 from $122 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting optimism about further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong earnings beat, some reports say SCHW slipped as investors locked in gains and focused on higher expenses and near-term valuation after the results. Schwab Stock Slides Despite Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Trading & NIR

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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