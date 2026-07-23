Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE J opened at $130.69 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here