Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,683 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $278.80 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $296.66 and its 200 day moving average is $251.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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