Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 267.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $442,788,000 after buying an additional 2,605,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $281,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Weiss Ratings cut Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.0%

PANW stock opened at $335.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $273.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.82, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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