Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,704 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $948,905,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced several new aircraft wins at the Farnborough Airshow, including orders from Luxair, Uganda Airlines, MSC Air Cargo, and AerCap, which supports its backlog and signals steady demand for 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, and 777 freighter jets. Article Title

Boeing announced several new aircraft wins at the Farnborough Airshow, including orders from Luxair, Uganda Airlines, MSC Air Cargo, and AerCap, which supports its backlog and signals steady demand for 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, and 777 freighter jets. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks and other market commentary pointed to Boeing gaining as Airbus plays catch-up, reinforcing investor optimism that Boeing is benefiting from renewed commercial aircraft momentum. Article Title

TipRanks and other market commentary pointed to Boeing gaining as Airbus plays catch-up, reinforcing investor optimism that Boeing is benefiting from renewed commercial aircraft momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several reports noted Boeing’s “strong delivery momentum” and improving corporate turnaround narrative, which can help sentiment around the stock if investors believe execution is improving. Article Title

Several reports noted Boeing’s “strong delivery momentum” and improving corporate turnaround narrative, which can help sentiment around the stock if investors believe execution is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and trading commentary say Boeing remains a trending stock, but much of the focus is on the upcoming earnings report and whether recent operational progress can be sustained. Article Title

Analysts and trading commentary say Boeing remains a trending stock, but much of the focus is on the upcoming earnings report and whether recent operational progress can be sustained. Negative Sentiment: Technical-focused coverage flagged Boeing as sitting below key moving averages ahead of Q2 earnings, suggesting the stock still faces resistance and investor caution. Article Title

Technical-focused coverage flagged Boeing as sitting below key moving averages ahead of Q2 earnings, suggesting the stock still faces resistance and investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also warned that Boeing may report negative earnings next week, which could temper enthusiasm if results disappoint or guidance is weak. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BA opened at $208.85 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.53.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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