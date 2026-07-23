Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $431.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $406.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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