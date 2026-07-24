Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.Automatic Data Processing's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $256.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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