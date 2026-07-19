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Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 17,550 monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
monday.com logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Aurora Investment Counsel opened a new position in monday.com during the first quarter, buying 17,550 shares valued at about $1.21 million.
  • Other institutional investors also boosted or initiated stakes in the company, and hedge funds now own 73.70% of monday.com’s stock.
  • monday.com recently reported Q1 earnings of $1.15 per share on $351.26 million in revenue; analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.04.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company's stock worth $137,660,000 after acquiring an additional 490,491 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 139,009 shares of the company's stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $296.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of monday.com to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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